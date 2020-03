CARSON, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Melvin Gordon #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during the first half of a game against the Miami Dolphins at StubHub Center on September 17, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced Friday that the Denver Broncos signed Melvin Gordon to a 2-year, $16 million deal.

“The former Chargers star stays in the division, creating a strong 1-2 punch with Philip Lindsay.” said Rapoport on Twitter.

Source: The #Broncos and RB Melvin Gordon have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth $16M with $13.5M guaranteed. The former #Chargers star stays in the division, creating a strong 1-2 punch with Phillip Lindsay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

Gordon was considered a star running back for the Chargers.