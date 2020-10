Broncos release updated 2020 schedule (for now)

Members of the Denver Broncos take part in drills during an NFL football practice in empty Empower Field at Mile High, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos released the updated schedule Sunday following numerous adjustments due to positive COVID-19 cases on other teams.

Here’s what the schedule looks as of Oct. 11:

Week 6: Sunday, Oct 18 at 11 a.m.

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2:25 p.m.

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2:05 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2:05 pm.

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2:05 p.m.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2:05 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6:20 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 11a.m.

Week 15: Dec. 20-21 at TBD

Week 16: Dec. 27-28 at TBD

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 2:25 p.m.

Here is updated announcement from the NFL:

Great @NFL games happening now, more to come. A look at schedule changes for the weeks ahead. pic.twitter.com/r60l7KwgG0 — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) October 11, 2020