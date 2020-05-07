Broncos release 2020-2021 schedule

Denver Broncos

Drew Lock walks off the field after a 16-15 win over the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 29, 2019.

Drew Lock walks off the field after a 16-15 win over the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 29, 2019. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos officially announced their 2020-2021 regular and preseason schedules Thursday evening.

The preseason schedule is as follows:

Week 1: vs. 49ers

Week 2: vs. Bears

Week 3: at Rams

Week 4 : at Cardinals

The regular season schedule is as follows:

Sept. 14: vs. Titans

Sept. 20: at Steelers

Sept. 27: vs. Buccaneers

Oct. 1: at Jets

Oct. 11: at Patriots

Oct. 18: vs. Dolphins

Oct. 25: vs. Chiefs

Nov. 1: Bye week

Nov. 8: at Falcons

Nov. 15: at Raiders

Nov. 22: vs. Chargers

Nov. 29: vs. Saints

Dec. 6: at Chiefs

Dec. 13: at Panthers

Dec. 19/20: vs. Bills

Dec. 26/27: at Chargers

Jan. 3: vs. Raiders

