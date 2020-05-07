Broncos release 2020-2021 schedule

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos officially announced their 2020-2021 regular and preseason schedules Thursday evening.
The preseason schedule is as follows:
Week 1: vs. 49ers
Week 2: vs. Bears
Week 3: at Rams
Week 4 : at Cardinals
The regular season schedule is as follows:
Sept. 14: vs. Titans
Sept. 20: at Steelers
Sept. 27: vs. Buccaneers
Oct. 1: at Jets
Oct. 11: at Patriots
Oct. 18: vs. Dolphins
Oct. 25: vs. Chiefs
Nov. 1: Bye week
Nov. 8: at Falcons
Nov. 15: at Raiders
Nov. 22: vs. Chargers
Nov. 29: vs. Saints
Dec. 6: at Chiefs
Dec. 13: at Panthers
Dec. 19/20: vs. Bills
Dec. 26/27: at Chargers
Jan. 3: vs. Raiders