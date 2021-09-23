Broncos reach for 3-0 with a win over the Jets

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) calls to teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

DENVER (KDVR) – Why change anything now?

“We have to start with a clean slate every week,” warns safety Justin Simmons. “Most importantly, we have to build on the success of the last two weeks.”

The Broncos are suddenly dealing with some injuries, but who in the NFL doesn’t? Get ready for Justin Strand inside and Malik Reed outside.

“There’s nothing that can simulate being in an NFL game,” said Reed. “I’m just more comfortable out there after taking all those snaps and being able to anticipate and react that much faster.”

Reed had eight sacks filling in for Von Miller last year.

The Broncos know they can be more efficient. Penalties and specials teams are two areas that have to improve.

Then there’s the running game. Efficiency on third down starts on first and second, as Teddy Bridgewater will tell you.

“We want to be more efficient on first and second downs to make sure that our third downs are manageable. Then, when we get to third down, we have to execute and win those one-on-one battles,” said Bridgewater.

Those battles make up the game within the game. The Broncos having been winning most of the battles through the first two weeks, but not easily. That’s just fine with Simmons.

“There are always highs and lows (in a season), even in these first two games we were down 7-3 early in both, but we responded in a way that allowed us to take control of both games. If we’re going to have the type of success we want this season, that’s what it’s going to take,” said Simmons.

That’s because everything changes from week to week in the NFL, except the goal.

“We have to win at home,” said head coach Vic Fangio. “It’s as simple as that.”