(AP) – The Denver Broncos will visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. as two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL meet for a nationally televised Christmas Day game.

Quarterback Russell Wilson will return for the Broncos after being held out of their 24-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals as a precaution after sustaining a concussion.

The Rams, who are coming off a 24-12 loss at the Green Bay Packers on Monday, are the second team to lose 10 games after winning the Super Bowl the previous season.

BRONCOS PLAYER TO WATCH: DT DeShawn Williams had 3 1/2 sacks in his first 44 games, and now has 4 1/2 sacks in the past three games. It was a career performance for Williams against the Cardinals, getting 2 1/2 sacks, four quarterback hits and five tackles in 40 snaps. With the Rams set for more turnover on their offensive line, his run of disruption could continue another week.

RAMS PLAYER TO WATCH: DT Greg Gaines. Usually tasked with helping do the dirty work next to superstar DL Aaron Donald, the fourth-year player from Washington is showing he can be disruptive with Donald (ankle) out. Gaines had two tackles for loss at Green Bay, giving him a career-high six this season and he is one sack away from topping the 4 1/2 he had last year.

KEY MATCHUP: Broncos QB Russell Wilson vs. Rams OLB Leonard Floyd. Wilson has been sacked multiple times in every game this season, which has been attributed to both struggles in pass protection by the offensive line and his tendency to extend plays. After Wilson sat out against Arizona because of a concussion, Denver will have to put together a game plan that protects their $242 million man from Floyd, who had two sacks against the Packers for his third multi-sack showing.

KEY INJURIES: Wilson cleared concussion protocol last week, but was still held out of the win against Arizona. … RB Latavius Murphy is dealing with a foot injury coming off his 130-yard rushing effort. … The Rams are now down eight opening-night starters after C Brian Allen and WR Ben Skowronek each sustained season-ending calf strains on Monday night. … QB John Wolford (neck) remains out, leaving Bryce Perkins to back up Baker Mayfield.

SERIES NOTES: The Rams have won four straight in the series. … Denver has not faced the Rams in Southern California since Nov. 6, 1994, a 27-21 loss for the Broncos in Anaheim, Calif. … This will be the fifth Broncos-Rams game played in California, with the home team winning the past two matchups.