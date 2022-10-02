DENVER (KDVR) — The 2-1 Denver Broncos are on the road this weekend in Las Vegas where they’re facing the 0-3 Raiders in a divisional matchup.

The Broncos haven’t looked perfect this season, and first-time head coach Nathaniel Hacket caught his fair share of flack for some clock management decisions in Game 1. They’ve scored, in order, 16, 16 and 11 points, but those two most recent scores were enough to mark a win.

The Raiders, despite scoring more points than the Broncos each week with 19, 23 and 22 points in that order, have ended up in the loss column after all of their games.

Will the Broncos finally shows us a complete game and the offense that Russell Wilson is capable of leading? Or, will the Raiders reverse their fortune and get their first win of the season. Follow along with live updates with on this page when the game begins.

