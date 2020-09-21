Broncos QB Drew Lock will miss at least 3-5 weeks due to shoulder injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) walks off the field with a team trainer after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos quarterback, Drew Lock, will miss the next three to five weeks due to a shoulder injury he suffered during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lock was injured in the first quarter and did not return to the game. The injury came on a sack that resulted in a turnover. He was in a sling during his postgame interviews.

In a news conference Monday, Broncos head coach said an MRI showed that Lock has an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder.

Fangio said the recovery time could have been quicker if the injury were in Lock’s non-throwing shoulder.

Jeff Driskel is now slated to be the starting quarterback on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.