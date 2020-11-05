Broncos QB Drew Lock says he feels more confident every week he has under center

DENVER (KDVR) — After a day to deal with the latest COVID-19 scare, the Denver Broncos were back on the practice field Thursday.

The season reaches its halfway point this weekend, but what have we learned about the Broncos? At the most basic level they have three wins and four losses, with all of the wins coming in their last four games.

“We’ve been pretty resilient,” said head coach Vic Fangio. “These guys have just kept pounding away and we’ve gotten some results.”

Progress with a young offense has come in fits and starts. For 6.5 quarters starting with the Chiefs game, they were absent without leave. Then came a 20-minute snapshot when it all came together.

“You like to see improvement from week to week,” said offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. “Shooting three pointers at the buzzer is not the way to do this thing. But proving that you can do it, I think you really draw confidence from that.”

Of course, in this league you’re only as good as your next performance and no one knows that better than Drew Lock

“I don’t know if it takes a load off of anyone’s shoulders because if it does it means you’re probably not made out for this job. If you let your guard down or are a little more relaxed one week, then you probably won’t fare too well that week,” the quarterback said.

Just as it is for the Broncos, the grade guard for Lock is incomplete – it depends on what game, what quarter, what drive or what play you catch him on. But at the very least he’s getting more comfortable.

“I feel like I’ve got a pretty good idea of what’s coming my way after I look at the film on Monday now,” Lock said. “Those first couple of weeks were a role of the dice.”

The Broncos are currently a 4-point underdog heading to Atlanta on Sunday.