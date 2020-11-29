Broncos QB Drew Lock apologizes for possible COVID-19 exposure

Drew Lock during the Denver Broncos’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 22. (Credit: AP Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos enter week 12 on Sunday without starting quarterback Drew Lock and backups Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles after they had risky close contacts with fellow QB Jeff Driskel who received a positive COVID-19 test result.

An hour before kickoff of the Broncos vs. Saints game Sunday, Lock issued an apology on Twitter, saying he and his fellow QBs let their masking slip for a limited amount of time, and are now abiding by safety precautions.

Lock said this in his tweet:

As a proud member of the Denver Broncos, I can attest that our entire team has taken the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, following all the rules to keep each other safe. We’re tested daily, get quick results, and are confident our facility is a safe environment for everyone. In a controlled and socially distanced area, we let our masking slip for a limited amount of time. An honest mistake, but one I will own. I sincerely apologize and I fully understand why these safety precautions are so important. Doing the right thing for a majority of the time is not good enough. I pray for my teammates’ health, safety and success today. I look forward to getting back on the field next week. Go Broncos