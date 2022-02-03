Broncos promote Darren Mougey to assistant general manager

Orange and Blue Report: Denver Broncos News Orange and Blue Report: Denver Broncos News

by: The Associated Press

Members of the Denver Broncos take part in drills during an NFL football practice in empty Empower Field at Mile High, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos promoted Darren Mougey from player personnel director to assistant general manager on Thursday.

Mougey, 36, will continue overseeing the pro and college scouting departments while working with GM George Paton on player personnel and college scouting decisions, the team said.

Mougey has spent a decade in a variety of scouting roles with the Broncos, whom he joined as a personnel intern in 2012.

Mougey was a four-year letter winner and team captain at San Diego State, where he played wide receiver his final two seasons after converting from quarterback. He competed in NFL training camps with the Falcons in 2009 and Cardinals in 2010.

