Broncos prep for Patriots; Fangio says Lock is ’50/50′

DENVER (KDVR) — After three days off, the Broncos got back to work on Tuesday. There’s still no Drew Lock, but Phillip Lindsay did return from a ‘turf toe’ that’s kept him out for two weeks.

“I’m assuming that they’re going to try to get us on the field at the same time to keep teams uneasy,” said running back Melvin Gordon, “We both bring different things to the table.”

Gordon is coming off his first 100-yard rushing day as a Bronco, but seems anxious to have Lindsay back.

“Phil’s speed is top class and I’m pretty well-balanced myself. It means teams will have to pick and choose who they want to stop.”

That’s particularly true for Bill Belichick; the Patriots coach is notorious for taking at least one thing away from every opposing offense he faces.

The big question is at quarterback — and it’s for both teams. Cam Newton is coming off quarantine for COVID-19, and there are conflicting thoughts about whether he’ll be ready for the Broncos on Sunday. Meanwhile, Drew Lock, termed “50/50” by Head Coach Vic Fangio late last week, is said to be throwing again. However, he was not taking any reps during the limited media-viewing session early at practice Tuesday.

The Broncos opened as a 10-point underdog in New England, where they haven’t won since 2006, but the betting line is ‘off’ pending Newton’s availability. After losing in Kansas City on Monday, the Patriots wont be back on the practice field until Wednesday.

Payoff for Purcell

There was plenty of ‘feel good’ at UCHealth Training Center on Tuesday, after defensive tackle Mike Purcell agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $14.8 million.

“It’s amazing. It’s a complete blessing. The journey has been up and down. And there have been multiple times when I’ve thought about hanging it up and saying, ‘Maybe it’s time to move on and start a real career,'” he said.

When pressed, Purcell, a product of Highlands Ranch High School and the University of Wyoming, said that firefighting has always intrigued him — but that he was glad to put those thoughts on hold.

The Broncos play the Patriots at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday.