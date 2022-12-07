COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Denver Broncos players Brandon McManus and Justin Simmons took a trip down Interstate 25 from Mile High on Dec. 6, as they visited patients and staff at UCHealth Memorial North Hospital in Colorado Springs to help kick off the holiday season.

According to the UCHealth Marketing and Communications team, McManus and Simmons delivered cookies and hot chocolate to patients in the mom and baby unit, and “got to meet a few of their newest fans.”

“It was just as much of a joy for us as well to see the smiles, and it was really an amazing time,” said Simmons, Broncos safety.

McManus echoed his teammate’s sentiment and said it was exciting to meet the new families.

“Both of us being parents of three, it is awesome to see a lot of new parents, their smiles and their joys, and a lot of the sleepless nights that we’ve had that they are about to have. So, it was an awesome day here,” said McManus, Broncos kicker.

UCHealth is the official healthcare partner for the Denver Broncos.