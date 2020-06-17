Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Kareem Jackson carries the ball after making an interception against the Tennessee Titans on October 13, 2019. (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Kareem Jackson is known for shutting down plays on the football field, but he’ll be shut down himself for the next few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jackson plays safety for the Denver Broncos. In addition to contributing to 48 tackles in 13 games last season, he returned one interception for a touchdown.

Benjamin Albright from KOA reported the positive test just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) June 17, 2020

At this point it’s not clear how much contact Jackson has had with teammates and if anyone else will be asked to self-isolate because of the positive test.

Jackson had been at the Broncos’ rally / peaceful protest in downtown Denver this past month, but he told KOA Broncos insider Brandon Krisztal that is not how he got the virus.

I just received a text from @ReemBoi25 who assured me he didn’t contract Coronavirus at the Broncos Rally/Peaceful Protest. The text said it “wasn’t from the protest, I’m good.” #BroncosCountry @KOAColorado — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) June 17, 2020