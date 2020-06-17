Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) – Kareem Jackson is known for shutting down plays on the football field, but he’ll be shut down himself for the next few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jackson plays safety for the Denver Broncos. In addition to contributing to 48 tackles in 13 games last season, he returned one interception for a touchdown.
Benjamin Albright from KOA reported the positive test just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
At this point it’s not clear how much contact Jackson has had with teammates and if anyone else will be asked to self-isolate because of the positive test.
Jackson had been at the Broncos’ rally / peaceful protest in downtown Denver this past month, but he told KOA Broncos insider Brandon Krisztal that is not how he got the virus.