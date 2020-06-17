Watch
FOX31 News at 5:00

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kareem Jackson carries the ball after making an interception against the Tennessee Titans on October 13, 2019. (Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Kareem Jackson is known for shutting down plays on the football field, but he’ll be shut down himself for the next few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jackson plays safety for the Denver Broncos. In addition to contributing to 48 tackles in 13 games last season, he returned one interception for a touchdown.

Benjamin Albright from KOA reported the positive test just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

At this point it’s not clear how much contact Jackson has had with teammates and if anyone else will be asked to self-isolate because of the positive test.

Jackson had been at the Broncos’ rally / peaceful protest in downtown Denver this past month, but he told KOA Broncos insider Brandon Krisztal that is not how he got the virus.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories