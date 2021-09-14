Broncos place Jeudy, Darby on injured reserve

Denver Broncos’ Ronald Darby (21) tackles New York Giants’ Sterling Shepard (3) as Shepard scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos placed wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Ronald Darby on injured reserved Tuesday.

Jeudy suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Head coach Vic Fangio said “everything else checked out good” regarding the injury.

Jeudy posted on his Instagram page that he’ll “be back soon.”

Darby suffered a hamstring injury as well in the first game of the season. He played all 61 plays versus the Giants.

Both players must sit out the next three games before being eligible to join the 53-man roster.

The Broncos have promoted wide receiver Kendall Hinton and cornerback Nate Hairston to the active roster.