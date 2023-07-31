DENVER (KDVR) — For the second year in a row, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick will miss the entire season after he tore his left Achilles tendon, sources told FOX31.

“It’s always difficult, especially a guy like that’s a leader who’s coming off an entire year of rehabilitation,” head coach Sean Payton said after Patrick was carted off the field during training camp.

Patrick hit the ground in pain just as he came out of his cut on a short route during a seven-on-seven passing drill. He threw his helmet as teammates, including Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson, rushed to his side. He was carted off the field and used crutches to get into the training camp facility to be evaluated.

Patrick tore his right ACL at training camp last year and missed all of last season.

The 29-year-old University of Utah alum was undrafted in 2017 and joined the Broncos after being part of the Baltimore Ravens’ and San Francisco 49ers’ practice squads.

He signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension in November 2021 after two successful seasons.

His season-ending injury comes on the same day as KJ Hamler was diagnosed with a heart issue and announced he was taking a break from football.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.