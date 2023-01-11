DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II was selected by his fellow NFL players to be among the best-of-the-best this season, according to the NFL Player’s Association on Wednesday.

This was the first-ever Player’s All-Pro First Team, and it was created to honor football’s best players.

Current NFL players were asked who the best player in their position was, as well as in the positions they line up against. Each player got one vote.

Surtain, 22, was one of two cornerbacks selected to represent the All-Pro First Team, the second being Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Surtain played for the University of Alabama before being selected ninth overall by the Broncos in the 2021 draft. He has started 32 of the 33 games he has played.