Broncos part ways with Jurrell Casey; move frees over $11 million in salary cap space

DENVER (KDVR) — Signed in 2020 to be a force on the defensive line, the Broncos are releasing veteran DT Jurrell Casey.
Casey, 31, had no guaranteed money left on his deal.
The five-time honorary Pro Bowler played in just three games with the Broncos last year, suffering a season-ending torn bicep. He registered seven solo tackles and zero sacks.
The Broncos acquired Casey from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Casey signed a four-year $60 million contract with the Titans in 2017; he was set to earn over $11 million in 2021.
This is the second high profile Bronco released early from a contract. General manager George Paton released cornerback AJ Bouye Feb. 10, who also had no guaranteed money left on his deal. The two moves save the team over $23 million in 2021 payroll.