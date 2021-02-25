Broncos part ways with Jurrell Casey; move frees over $11 million in salary cap space

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, file photo, Denver Broncos defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) gestures after a tipped pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. The 10th-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowler tore a biceps tendon in Denver’s 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — Signed in 2020 to be a force on the defensive line, the Broncos are releasing veteran DT Jurrell Casey.

Casey, 31, had no guaranteed money left on his deal.

The five-time honorary Pro Bowler played in just three games with the Broncos last year, suffering a season-ending torn bicep. He registered seven solo tackles and zero sacks.

The Broncos acquired Casey from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Casey signed a four-year $60 million contract with the Titans in 2017; he was set to earn over $11 million in 2021.

This is the second high profile Bronco released early from a contract. General manager George Paton released cornerback AJ Bouye Feb. 10, who also had no guaranteed money left on his deal. The two moves save the team over $23 million in 2021 payroll.