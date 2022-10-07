DENVER (KDVR) — Concern is growing for the Denver Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson, and coach Nathaniel Hackett after another dismal primetime game.

The Broncos lost to the Colts 12-9 at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday night in overtime.

Wilson’s woes

Wilson had a rough night, finishing the game with two interceptions, four sacks, and a quarterback rating of 15.9.

Many fans took to social media to share their frustrations with the team and Wilson, with much of their anger pointed toward how much the Broncos paid Wilson.

He got a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension in September before he even played one snap with the Broncos.

What are people saying on social media?

If you looked at social media during the game or even on Friday morning, Wilson, his wife Ciara, and Drew Lock were trending.

Before the game went into overtime, Broncos fans were seen leaving the stadium in droves.

“I’m really speechless right now and I’m the guy who picked the Broncos to go 8-9 this year. I think this might be the most upset #BroncosCountry has been in the last 7 years and we’ve witnessed some bad football. How we feeling Broncos Country?” former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley said.

“It’s looking more and more likely the Broncos purchased a lemon. Russ has been AWFUL so far this season. We’re not riding anywhere with him playing like this. Love my Broncos but ish for the birds. I’m sorry #BroncoCountry for this terrible display of offensive football,” former Broncos tight end and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe said.

“Denver trading five first and second round picks for Russell Wilson is going to go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history,” sports host Joe Giglio said on Twitter.

“Tonight Russell Wilson often made Baker Mayfield look like Tom Brady,” sports host Skip Bayless said.

“The Denver Broncos might be the worst team in the NFL. They are definitely the worst offense. What a disaster of a game. Disaster of a season for them. Disaster of a trade for Russell Wilson and they are now stuck,” sports columnist RJ Ochoa said on Twitter.

Apologize to Drew Lock?

Other fans took to social media to say that the Broncos should apologize to Drew Lock.

“Broncos owe Drew Lock an apology.” Twitter user Andrew said. “Broncos owe Drew Lock an apology.” Vic Tafur with The Athletic said.

“I can’t believe the Broncos traded Drew Lock for this guy.” sports analyst Jeff Goodman said on Twitter.

“The Broncos could’ve just kept Drew Lock and might’ve had similar results. Only difference is they could’ve added even more playmakers.” Twitter user Dontae said.

Orange and Blue Report

Whether you want to keep up with scores or stats, or even injuries and standings, FOX31 has you covered with the Orange & Blue Report.

The Broncos next game will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Oct. 17.