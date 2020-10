DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak missed practice on Wednesday due to COVID-19 protocol.

Details as to why Munchak is under COVID-19 protocols were not released.

Offensive linemen were spotted wearing masks under their helmets during practice on Wednesday.

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Both teams have a 2-4 record on the season.