DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos’ downtime is almost over and the team is getting back to work starting with the rookies next week.

Fans will get their first chance to see the team in late July. Here’s the offseason schedule, as of Tuesday:

OTA offseason workouts: May 23-24, 26, 31; June 1, 3, 6-7, 9-10

Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Rookie minicamp: May 13-14

Sources told FOX31 Monday that the team will be playing across the pond at Wembley Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 30 and that an official announcement is expected on Wednesday.

Thursday, May 12 is when the regular-season schedule will be announced during a primetime broadcast on the NFL network. That will be posted on kdvr.com after it is released.