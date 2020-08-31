Broncos offer fans opportunity to buy cutouts for Empower Field at Mile High

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos announced Monday that fans will have an opportunity to purchase cutouts to be placed in the stadium bowl at Empower Field at Mile High.

Fan cutouts will cost $100 with all net proceeds benefiting Denver Broncos Charities, the non-profit, philanthropic arm of the team, according to the Broncos.

Season Ticket Members will be contacted directly on Monday with details about the fan cutout program.

Orders are open to all fans and must be made before Friday to guarantee placement in time for the home opener against Tennessee on Monday, Sept. 14.