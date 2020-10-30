Broncos offensive lineman tests positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos and the Tennessee Titans take the field in an empty stadium, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Broncos offensive lineman has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to FOX31/KOA Broncos’ insider Brandon Krisztal, the player was Graham Glasgow.

I’ve confirmed @TomPelissero’s report that Broncos RG Graham Glasgow tested Positive for Covid-19. Assuming no other positive tests, we should see Austin Schlottman replace him. Both Denver & Chargers without starting RG’s because of Coronavirus. #BroncosCountry @KOAColorado — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) October 30, 2020

STATEMENT FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS

“We were informed early this morning that a Broncos player has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The player is at home in self-isolation along with two other players who were determined to be close contacts. Our organization, which has been operating under the league’s intensive protocols, is in consultation with the NFL and taking guidance from medical experts.

“As a precaution, we have made the decision to postpone today’s practice and conduct virtual meetings in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. The team is scheduled to return to UCHealth Training Center for practice tomorrow.

“The health and safety of the players, coaches and staff will continue to be of the highest priority.”

Earlier this week, Broncos OL coach Mike Munchak missed practice due to COVID-19 protocol. It is unclear whether or not Munchak tested positive for the coronavirus.

Details as to why Munchak is under COVID-19 protocols were not released.

Offensive linemen were spotted wearing masks under their helmets during practice on Wednesday.

In addition, all offensive line men are wearing masks under their helmets. https://t.co/J3QHnPTiZP — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) October 28, 2020

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Both teams have a 2-4 record on the season.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Thursday morning that an unnamed player had tested positive on Wednesday and was quarantining.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.