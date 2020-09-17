Broncos offense looking to correct simple mistakes

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept.. 14, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

DENVER (KDVR) — Ever since Monday night’s late-game loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Denver Broncos have been owning up to their mistakes — and that includes starting quarterback Drew Lock. He had 216 passing yards with one touchdown, but didn’t hit some guys deep that he should have.

“It goes back to making the plays and making the simple plays. To me, the deep shot should be a simple play. It’s a one-on-one matchup with a guy down the field. That’s what I like to do, so I just have to keep getting better and getting familiar with everybody and doing it at game speed,” said Lock.

Lock went as far as comparing his long ball to his golf game.

“A couple of slices on the golf course. You’re used to piping it down the middle and sometimes you hit a slice. I just so happen to hit three on back-to-back-to-back holes playing golf. I’ll hit the driving range this week, and we’ll try to straighten it back out and get the guys going and get a couple down field,” said Lock.

Some of those “long drives” will most likely go to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The rookie also realizes he dropped some passes he shouldn’t have on Monday.

“Those critical drops, one on third down and one that could have changed the momentum of the game — I felt like I failed my team on those two plays. Me learning from that, just going out here and practicing and really focus on catching the ball and focus on the little details of catching the ball is really going to help me. Those two drops will probably helped me on not dropping passes for the whole season,” said Jeudy.

The Broncos go on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.