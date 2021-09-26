Live Updates: Broncos host the Jets for home opener at Empower Field

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are at home this weekend to play the New York Jets for the first game of the season at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

All signs point to a win for the Orange and Blue, extending their season record to 3-0. The Jets have lost both of their games this season, but in playing the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots they have had a much more difficult schedule than the Broncos’ matchups against New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Most sports betting groups have the Broncos favored by at least 10 points, which is one of the biggest margins of victory of the season so far.

You can follow along with live updates below once the game starts.

Live Game Updates Get complete coverage of the Denver Broncos all season long on the Orange & Blue Report.