Broncos to name Nathaniel Hackett as new head coach

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

DENVER (KDVR) — The pick is in and for the first time since Gary Kubiak, the Denver Broncos have elected to go with a former offensive coordinator as their next head coach instead of the defensive coordinators they hired in Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio.

The 42-year-old Nathaniel Hackett has served as the Packers offensive coordinator the past three seasons.

After impressing Broncos General Manager George Paton in his first-round interview, Hackett emerged as the front-runner following the Packers’ upset loss to San Francisco in the playoffs. He was on a jet back here to Denver for a second-round interview with Paton just two days after the Packers defeat.

In addition to Green Bay, Hackett has also served as the offensive coordinator for the Bills and Jaguars. His coaching style is known for being high energy and he excels at relating to his players.