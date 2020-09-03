Broncos move on to game planning in final days of training camp

DENVER – Broncos training camp is coming to a close at Dove Valley. The team will reduce the roster from 80 to 53 by midday Saturday.

One change this season, due to COVID-19, is that the expanded practice squad roster will be increased. This means teams can carry 16 players on a practice squad, six more than previous seasons. Six of the 16 slots can be used on players of any experience level, another temporary change.

“I think it’s a good thing that they’ve expanded the practice squad,” said head coach Vic Fangio. “I’m hopeful that this stays forever. I’ve been saying it for a long time. We don’t have minor leagues in the NFL like baseball and basketball does and hockey does. We need to have more people on the practice squad to try and develop them.”

On the field, the Broncos practiced without pads. Linebacker Bradley Chubb returned, but was an observed through drills. Coach Fangio believes he will be ready to go for week one.

The Broncos did trade cornerback Isaac Yiadom Wednesday. The third-year corner was in a battle for playing time.

“We have guys (at this position),” said Fangio. “It was a good opportunity to give (Yiadom) a fresh start back on the East Coast. I’ll be his biggest cheerleader. I hope he makes us look bad and he’s a great player there.”

Friday’s practice will be moved to Empower Field at Mile High as the Broncos prepare to face the Tennessee Titans Sept. 14. No fans will be allowed in.

“Most of our guys will partake tomorrow,” said Fangio. “It’s our last chance. We have to make the cuts the next day. Everything is weighted.”