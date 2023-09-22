DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are looking to stop the skid and avoid going 0-3 when traveling to Miami to face the Dolphins on Sunday.

This will be the first road game of the Broncos’ season, and it comes against one of the better teams in the league.

How to watch Broncos vs. Dolphins on TV

Kickoff : 11 a.m. MT

: 11 a.m. MT Channel: CBS

Kickoff between the Broncos and Commanders takes place Sunday at 11 a.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How to watch Denver vs. Miami

Miami is a matchup fans of teams across the nation look forward to as it gives them a chance to get out of the fall or winter weather where they live and enjoy the sunshine for a week.

Broncos fans are no different, and for those who have traveled to Miami, there are still tickets available. The cheapest seats start around $100.

For those staying in Colorado, many bars and pubs in Denver or beyond will be showing the game.

There are several other prominent matchups in the same time slot though, including New England Patriots vs. New York Jets, New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers.

Forecast for Broncos vs. Dolphins

Those fans who traveled to Miami looking for sun? They might get it, but probably not during the game.

“So much for sunny Florida weather. Rain and thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon in Miami. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the lower 80s, then climb to the mid-80s by the end of the game,” Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin said.

Fans will be able to stay dry thanks to a canopy, but the stadium is open over the field so storms could impact play.

If you’re staying in Denver, McGiffin said this could be a good game to watch on a rooftop or patio.

“Nice, sunny weather continues,” she said. “The weather will be much more favorable than in Miami. Here in Denver, sunshine will bring temperatures from the upper-60s at kickoff to the upper-70s by the time the game wraps up.”

Key things to know for Broncos vs. Dolphins

It’s called home-field advantage for a reason, and this week the Broncos don’t have it. What’s worse, Denver heads into the game 0-2 while Miami is 2-0.

Betting site FanDuel Sportsbook has the Dolphins favored by 6.5 points this week.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could also tilt the field in Miami’s favor. Fangio was the head coach in Denver from 2019-2021, and while he left before Russell Wilson joined the team he does have familiarity with many other players including wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

What to watch for in Commanders vs. Broncos

Russell Wilson’s early numbers show improvement from a year ago, when he had the lowest completion percentage (60.5), touchdown total (16) and passer rating (84.4) of his career.

He has five TD passes and 485 yards in two games. The Broncos just haven’t been able to finish games, but Wilson said he’s drawing on past experience to help turn the team around.

“Definitely been to the playoffs before after being down 0-2,” he said. “The good thing is you’ve got more pitches coming, more games to play. You don’t blink.”

That starts Sunday in the sweltering heat of South Florida against a Dolphins team that is ranked No. 1 in passing offense and tied for third in scoring.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is getting the ball out quickly. He’s only been hit four times this season and leads the league with 715 yards passing.

“I think that should tell you all you should know with the guys we have up front,” Tagovailoa said. “And guys are buying into new techniques, new fundamentals with how they’re getting off the ball, so having Tyreek (Hill), having (Jaylen) Waddle, having fast guys also helps me get the ball out quicker to be able to distribute that and throw off timing for the rushers as well.”

FATHER & CHILD REUNIONS: Second-year Broncos receiver Brandon Johnson is looking forward to playing in the same stadium where his father, former major league catcher Charles Johnson, won Game 7 of the 1997 World Series with the Marlins.

“It’s definitely surreal, man,” Johnson said. “I remember going as a kid and watching my dad play. The stadium is different now but this is definitely exciting to play in that same stadium.”

Another father-son duo looking forward to the Broncos’ trip is Patrick Surtain — who played for Miami and Kansas City during his 11-year NFL career and is currently an assistant at Florida State — and Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

“Playing in the stadium my dad played in, it’s going to be a surreal moment,” Surtain said. “I just remember watching games there at Dolphin Stadium and just playing on the field, growing up in the locker room, you know, just being around professional athletes.”

UNEVEN OFFENSE: The Broncos have looked unbeatable in the first half so far, scoring touchdowns on five of their eight drives, and unrecognizable after halftime, scoring just one TD in eight series. The one score came on Wilson’s 50-yard Hail Mary that Johnson snared with no time left in last Sunday’s loss to Washington.

“I think we just have to play cleaner in the third quarter,” said Wilson, whose team leads the league in accepted penalties with 19.

DUAL THREAT: By totaling 56 yards on six runs last week, Wilson became the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 40,000 yards and run for 5,000.

“It’s definitely a cool thing,” Wilson said. “Growing up, I watched guys like Steve Young and Joe Montana and Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham and the Donovan McNabbs of the world, and so to be in that category and to do something like that is a blessing.”

Wilson also threw for 308 yards last week, the fifth time in his career he’s topped 300 yards passing and 50 yards rushing in a game, behind only Young (eight times) and Josh Allen (six).

WHERE IT STARTED: Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel began his coaching career as an intern with the Denver Broncos in 2005 and refers to Mike Shanahan — Denver’s coach from 1995-2008 — as one of his biggest influences. McDaniel’s first NFL game was a matchup between the Broncos and Dolphins. Sunday will be his first time facing Denver as a head coach.

“It was the team that I found my love for football with … a tremendous organization and I wouldn’t be here without it,” McDaniel said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.