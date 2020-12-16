ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos Kicker Brandon McManus has donated $5,000 to an Arvada restaurant to help its employees.

McManus’ donation was immediately put to use at Jack’s Bar and Grill on Tuesday afternoon.

The restaurant used the money to give out $5,000 worth of meals, hoping each customer getting “free” food would give a generous tip to struggling employees.

The meals were gone in about an hour. At one point, the line of customers stretched half a block.

“He gave us $5,000 that we get to spread out among all our customers,” says Jack Miller, the restaurant’s owner.

Veteran place-kicker McManus says he donated the money as part of his “Project McManus” foundation.

“It’s going to help the employees, and that’s the important thing,” adds Miller.

McManus plans to donate $5,000 to two other Colorado restaurants within the next two weeks.

Jack’s Bar and Grill is located at 8565 Five Parks Dr., Arvada 80005.