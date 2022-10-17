DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are hoping to recover from a loss and get back to a .500 record when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Heading into this Week 6 matchup, the Broncos are 2-3 with two of those losses coming the past two weeks. On the other hand, the Chargers have won their past two matchups and have a 3-2 record overall.

Russell Wilson is expected to play Monday night after receiving some shoulder treatment since the team’s last game more than 10 days ago on Thursday, Oct. 6. However, as of the team’s most recent injury report on Saturday, running back Melvin Gordon, guard Dalton Risner, tight end Eric Saubert and a few other players were listed as questionable. Safety Justin Simmons was activated from the injured reserve ahead of the game and will be eligible to play.

On the Chargers sideline, quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to play despite being listed on the injury report all week for a rib injury. Wide receiver Keenan Allen is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

The Chargers and Broncos are battling for second place in the AFC West. The 4-2 Kansas City Chiefs have the division lead and have been the favorite to win the division all year despite losing to the Buffalo Bills Sunday. The 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders had a bye this week.

FOX31 will have a breakdown of the highlights after the game ends, then switch to Colorado Sports Night on Channel 2 at 11 p.m. for in-depth analysis.