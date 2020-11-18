Broncos look to right the ship against Miami, regardless of who’s at QB

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 34-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

DENVER (KDVR) — A loss wasn’t the only thing the Broncos suffered on Sunday as Drew Lock bruised a couple of ribs against the Raiders. Unfortunately, it makes sense considering he was sacked twice and threw four different interceptions because of the pressure.

“He’s made good progress from Monday morning to Wednesday morning. We will see how much he continues to make the progress throughout the week and see where he goes,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said.

With Lock on a day-to-day basis, the mental reps can only go so far when it comes to him possibly playing Sunday.

“All of that will play into the final decision. Ya know, how much does he practice, how does he feel, but we definitely want him to get a significant amount of the reps at some point during the week,” Fangio said.

So the Broncos have some time to figure out if Drew Lock will be ready against the Miami Dolphins.

If he can’t go, it’ll likely be Brett Rypien making his second career NFL start. Remember, he started for Denver against the Jets back on Oct. 1.

“I thought he handled the situation good. I didn’t think he felt any pressure or the moment was too big for him. I thought he went out there and executed the offense,” Fangio said.

No matter who is under center, this offense is going to try and get back on course.

“There is no difference on my part because I had good games with both of them, and you just keep working. Just because you work doesn’t mean it isn’t going to work that week. You just gotta keep to it, and when that dam does break it’s going to be a good sight,” said Tim Patrick, Broncos wide receiver.

Brett Rypien has played in three games this season throwing for 295 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.