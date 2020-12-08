Broncos look for the silver lining in close game against the Chiefs

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos lost a tight game to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night, and even though it makes the path to the playoffs harder there were some positives to take away from it.

“We were going to have to make a stop at some point, unfortunately we weren’t able to get off the field before the Chiefs got a field goal and chewed up so much time,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said.

Obviously things are weird this season but quarterback Drew Lock said they are looking up for the Broncos, comparing this game to their previous matchup against the Chiefs.

“You close the gap when you beat them,” said Lock. “We did play them closer than we have before, but what does that get you? Nothing.”

Well, actually it did give Lock a little more growth.

“I feel like I’m seeing it. So, I try to see it better and better each week. Dealing with what these defenses are doing and how they’re trying to stop us. Definitely farther along and feel better than I did a year ago coming here,” he said.

Still the points are at a premium for a football team that’s only 4 – 8. But hey, ’tis the season for believing, right? And Shelby Harris reminds us that there are four games left.

“When you don’t turn it over and do all this crazy stuff, we can play with the best. Let’s keep playing like this. So, it’s something to build on,” the defensive end said.