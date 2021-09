DENVER, COLORADO – AUGUST 28: Bradley Chubb #55 and Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos walk on the field during an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High on August 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are down another defensive starter after linebacker Bradley Chubb injured his ankle late in the first half.

Chubb was out last week with an ankle injury as well and the team has said his issue this game is with the same ankle.

The injury happened late in the first half and Chubb was able to limp off the field. As the third quarter started the team announced that he would not return.

