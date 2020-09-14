 

Broncos kickoff 2020 season Monday night; share your fan pride

DENVER (KDVR) — The Broncos 2020 season officially kicks off on Monday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

Von Miller undergoes surgery; ‘It went well’

The Broncos play the Titans for Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

We want to see your fan pride! You can share photos of you, your kids or even your pets in their Broncos’ gear. To upload your photo, just click the “submit your photo” button at the bottom of this article. We will share as many as we can on TV and social media.

  • Good afternoon, I have a great story to share with you that I hope you can share with fans, at the game and with the Bronco nation. My family has had Bronco Season tickets since the Denver Broncos has their first season in 1960. My grandfather, William F. Bulow, Sr., bought four tickets for that premier season. My family has been loyal fans since the team’s inception and have attended two of the Bronco Super Bowls in 1978 and 1987. My grandfather and his wife Zelpha had four children during that first season who were the ages of 4, 12, 14 and 17. Those four children will be together for the FIRST TIME at the Jacksonville game on September 29! They will be sitting in the same seats the family has owned for 60 years at Gate 1, Section 104, Row 36. • Sally Bulow is now 76 and lives in Denver; she is a retired airline executive. • Bill Bulow, Jr. (my Father) is 73 and played for the Lakewood Tigers at the original Mile High/Bears Stadium. He lives in Denver and is retired from the oil and gas business. • Kathy Bulow-Cohen is 71 and performed for three years with the Lakewood High School Flag Team and Cheerleaders at Bronco’s half time show. She is retired and lives in Durango. • Laurie Bulow is 62, an entrepreneur, and also lives in the Denver area. A few years ago the Broncos honored a woman at a game who had season tickets for 50 years. I would like to ask if you would be willing to highlight my father and his sisters at this game. It’s a great story! If you have any questions or would like to connect with my Father or aunts, please email or call me at 512-627-5151. I am attaching some photos as well; the photo file names outline who is in the photos. Sincerely, Brooke Bulow mwstrautz@gmail.com Austin, Texas Lifelong Broncos fan PS: one of my brother’s even has a Broncos groomsman cake at his wedding in Houston (much to the chagrin of the friends who are Dallas Cowboy fans!)!
