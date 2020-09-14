Broncos kickoff 2020 season Monday night; share your fan pride

DENVER (KDVR) -- Even as the Broncos were still dealing with the loss of their unquestioned leader, there was another ‘hold your breath ‘ moment at practice on Thursday. Reaching for a pass, Courtland Sutton came down awkwardly on a shoulder and had to leave practice. A subsequent MRI revealed an AC sprain, his status is uncertain.

Head coach Vic Fangio has been critical of the NFL’s acclimation plan and he still is dealing with numerous soft-tissue (muscle pulls, soreness, etc.) most notably with guard Graham Glasgow and rookie receiver KJ Hamler. Regardless their readiness, the season opens on Monday and it can’t get here fast enough for players.