Broncos Jerry Jeudy out 4-6 weeks, source says

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) is tackled by New York Giants’ Logan Ryan (23) and James Bradberry (24) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss four to six weeks after he suffered a high ankle sprain in the team’s season opener on Sunday, according to a source for ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jeudy went down on his lower leg during the third quarter and was carted off the field. X-rays showed he did not fracture anything but did suffer a sprain.

“They’re looking at all options but at this moment, at this very moment, it’ll just be recovery,” head coach Vic Fangio said.

Even though Jeudy did not play a complete game, he led the team with six receptions for 72 yards in the time he was on the field.

