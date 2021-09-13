Broncos Jerry Jeudy out 4-6 weeks, source says

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to miss four to six weeks after he suffered a high ankle sprain in the team’s season opener on Sunday, according to a source for ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Jeudy went down on his lower leg during the third quarter and was carted off the field. X-rays showed he did not fracture anything but did suffer a sprain.
“They’re looking at all options but at this moment, at this very moment, it’ll just be recovery,” head coach Vic Fangio said.
Even though Jeudy did not play a complete game, he led the team with six receptions for 72 yards in the time he was on the field.