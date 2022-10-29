LONDON (KDVR) — Never mind the werewolves in London.

As All Hallows’ Eve rapidly approaches, the Denver Broncos have enough to be concerned about in the Jaguars of Jacksonville.

Energetic week for the Broncos in London

“There’s no poor mes,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said after the loss to the New York Jets. “Nobody cares how you feel, what you’re feeling and what you’re going through. There’s no pity parties about that. You just have to win.”

The next day after the loss to the Jets, the Broncos hopped on a plane and flew eight-and-a-half hours to London.

“The first two hours, I was watching the film,” quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters after Wednesday’s practice at Harrow School in London. “And then for the next four hours, I was doing treatment and walking up and down the aisles doing high knees.”

The Broncos set up camp for three practices at the Harrow School where, among others, Sir Winston Churchill attended.

“It was good,” head coach Nathaniel Hackett said of the work put in by the team. “We’re here a little bit early to kind of get our legs under us and prepare to play on Sunday.”

Maybe it was the change in scenery, far from the madding crowd in the States. Or maybe just some urgency born from four straight losses, but it’s been an energetic week of preparation.

“I really believe that it’s fun to be in the same hotel,” Hackett said of his team bonding on the road. “It’s almost like training camp again, seeing the guys sit and eat together. Just be around each other more. So, I think anytime you get that opportunity is great.”

A vote of confidence, Broncos country dedication

Along the way in London, head coach Hackett got a crucial vote of confidence.

“I supported that in Nathaniel 100%,” general manager George Paton said Wednesday. “He’s been in this for seven games as a head coach. The scrutiny he’s faced is unprecedented.”

Away from the team, Broncos Country has turned out in surprising numbers.

“That really shouldn’t surprise any of us at all,” said Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater at the Broncos fan event at Barrowboy and Banker pub in London. “With their support chasing this team halfway around the world, it’s just awesome.”

Colum Cronin and Michael McQuaid can’t wait for the game on Sunday.

“It’s surreal,” McQuaid said from Broncos Europe. “We’ve covered the Super Bowl and different Olympic games, but I think to have a team that you support and national capacity being here is the highlight, isn’t it?”

“To talk to kicker Brandon McManus and hear his stories is great,” Cronin said. “He has seven cousins from Kilkenny (Ireland) who are coming over. They’re going to be taking over London Town and Wembley Stadium!”

And hopefully leaving with a victory.

Broncos Country, meet Broncos world.