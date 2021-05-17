Broncos hire woman as Executive Director of Football Operations, Special Advisor to GM

DENVER (KDVR) –The Denver Broncos announced Monday that Kelly Kleine has been named Executive Director of Football Operations and Special Advisor to the General Manager.

Broncos’ GM George Paton said Kleine will serve as the primary liaison for football operations and maintain significant responsibilities with both pro and college scouting.

Kleine will also be involved in all aspects of the Broncos’ personnel department, including player evaluation, NFL Draft/free agency preparations and day-to-day football administration, according to Monday’s annoucement.

“Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we’re fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos,” Paton said. “Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities. She will be a tremendous resource with her experience on the pro and college sides as well as her knowledge of our grading scale and football calendar.”

Kleine is entering her 10th NFL season. She spent the previous nine years with the Minnesota Vikings and most recently was the club’s manager of player personnel/college scout.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Kleine is believed to be the highest ranking female scouting executive ever with an NFL team