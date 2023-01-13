DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos’ search for a new head coach is moving quickly. About 72 hours after the team wrapped up the 2022 NFL season with a 31-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, four candidates were already on the list for the Denver Broncos head coach position.

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, and former Stanford head coach David Shaw, had interviewed for the opening.

Another round of interviews is set for next week which will include Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints head coach Sean Payton, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley has one piece of advice for Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner, who is leading the coaching search.

“We can’t have another first-time (NFL) head coach. That doesn’t work,” Stokely said emphatically. “We need a grown-up. We need an adult. We need someone that has been through the fires.”

What Stokley wants is someone with experience as an NFL head coach, after the Broncos’ streak of consecutive losing seasons reached six under the team’s last three coaches: first-timers Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Nathaniel Hackett.

“I look at a guy like Sean Payton. The way he has done it offensively and all the success that they’ve had in New Orleans,” Stokley said. “He won a Super Bowl and he seems like a fun guy to play for.”

Speaking of Super Bowl experience, two other current candidates, Harbaugh and Quinn, have also made it to the NFL’s big stage as head coaches.

Not surprisingly, Stokley is excited to have both Harbaugh and Quinn in the mix.

“I like all of these candidates,” Stokley exclaimed. “I think if you get one of these three (Payton, Harbaugh or Quinn), you’re doing a good job if you’re Greg Penner.”

