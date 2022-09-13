DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football for the 2022 season opener.

There is a lot of hype surrounding this season after the Broncos made a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks in March to bring Russell Wilson to Denver.

Wilson finished his Broncos debut 29-42 for 340 yards and one touchdown.

Denver has only lost three season openers over the last 10 years: 2022, 2020, and 2019.

Here is a look at Broncos’ season openers the last 10 years:

2022: Seahawks beat Broncos 17-16

In 2020, the Broncos lost the first three games of the season. In 2019, the team lost the first four games of the season.

Here is a look at the record for the team every season over the last 10 years. The last season the Broncos had a winning record was in 2016.

2022: In progress

The Broncos look to bounce back on Sunday against the Houston Texans at 2:25 p.m.