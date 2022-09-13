DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football for the 2022 season opener.
There is a lot of hype surrounding this season after the Broncos made a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks in March to bring Russell Wilson to Denver.
Wilson finished his Broncos debut 29-42 for 340 yards and one touchdown.
Denver has only lost three season openers over the last 10 years: 2022, 2020, and 2019.
Here is a look at Broncos’ season openers the last 10 years:
- 2022: Seahawks beat Broncos 17-16
- 2021: Broncos beat New York Giants 27-13
- 2020: Tennessee Titans beat Broncos 16-14
- 2019: Raiders beat Broncos 24-16
- 2018: Broncos beat Seahawks 27-24
- 2017: Broncos beat Chargers 24-21
- 2016: Broncos beat Panthers 21-20
- 2015: Broncos beat Ravens 19-13
- 2014: Broncos beat Colts 31-24
- 2013: Broncos beat Ravens 29-27
- 2012: Broncos beat Steelers 31-19
In 2020, the Broncos lost the first three games of the season. In 2019, the team lost the first four games of the season.
Here is a look at the record for the team every season over the last 10 years. The last season the Broncos had a winning record was in 2016.
- 2022: In progress
- 2021: 7-10
- 2020: 5-11
- 2019: 7-9
- 2018: 6-10
- 2017: 5-11
- 2016: 9-7
- 2015: 12-4
- 2014: 12-4
- 2013: 13-3
- 2012: 13-3
The Broncos look to bounce back on Sunday against the Houston Texans at 2:25 p.m.