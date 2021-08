Peyton Manning is featured in a Hall of Fame parade through the streets of downtown Canton on Aug. 7, 2021 (Photo credit: KDVR)

CANTON, Ohio (KDVR) — A parade through the streets of downtown Canton featured bands and balloon characters flying high. Sprinkled throughout was new and old Hall of Famers.

Fans coming all the way from Denver and neighboring communities hoped to catch the eye or get a wave from their favorite player.

Peyton Manning, Steve Atwater and John Lynch waved to people on packed streets shouting their names.

My second favorite number in the parade, this talented crew. pic.twitter.com/kHZC3SvnVL — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) August 7, 2021