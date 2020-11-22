Second TD for Gordon, Broncos up by 10

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) lines up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 34-27. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

DENVER (KDVR) — Melvin Gordon III scored his second touchdown of the game with a 20-yard rush in the third quarter. The extra point by McManus put the Broncos up by 10.

The Broncos defense continues to put pressure on the Dolphins QB with another sack in the third quarter.

Drew Lock threw a touchdown pass to Gordon after starting the play with back-to-back false start penalties in the first quarter to tie the game.

The Miami Dolphins struck first with a touchdown pass to DeVante Parker from Tua Tagovailoa.

Following the Broncos touchdown, the Dolphins went four and out as the Broncos defense sacked Tagovailoa for the first time of the game.

Been a loooong time since we have seen a #Broncos touchdown in the first quarter.



Keep it rolling! https://t.co/r1eJiuhGYx — Taylor Brooks (@TaylorBrooksTV) November 22, 2020

The Broncos defense has contained Tagovailoa with three total sacks and continued pressure in the first half.

Brandon McManus kicked a field goal to put the Broncos up 10-7 in the second quarter. The Dolphins came right back with a field goal on the next possession to tie it up 10-10.

After the two-minute warning, the Broncos hustled down field where McManus hit a 47-yard field goal putting the Broncos up 13-10.

This post will be updated as the game is played. Check back for new content.