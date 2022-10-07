DENVER (KDVR) — Garett Bolles, the Denver Broncos left tackle, is out for the season after breaking his leg during Thursday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bolles will have surgery to repair his broken leg. The Broncos also announced that cornerback Ronald Darby is also out for the season with a torn ACL.

Here is a look at other season-ending injuries up to this point in the season:

WR Tim Patrick (ACL)

RB Javonte Williams (ACL)

CB Ronald Darby (ACL)

LT Garett Bolles (broken leg)

Bolles has been with the Broncos since 2017.

The Broncos next game will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Oct. 17.