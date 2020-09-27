Broncos Gameday: Share your fan pride

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 5,000 fans will be allowed into Empower Field at Mile High for Sunday’s game versus Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Broncos vs. Buccaneers, Sunday at 2:25 p.m. Game broadcast on FOX31.
