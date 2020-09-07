Broncos game week is here!

DENVER (KDVR) – IT’S ALMOST HERE. One week from tonight, the Denver Broncos will face off against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.

“It’s been too short of a training camp, that I know for sure,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said. “We are all in the same boat and we will be ready to go.”

Tonight is the season debut of the Broncos Zone With Coach Fangio on FOX31. The head coach sits down with sports director Nick Griffith as the team shifts from offseason work to game planning.

“The Titans are a good football team. Their season turned last year after we played them. From that point on they went on a run. They are a strong opponent,” Fangio said, noting that the Broncos won that game 16-0.

Bruce Haertl will interview Broncos Lineman Jurrell Casey, who played on the Titans last season.

The Broncos Zone With Vic Fangio airs at 10:20 p.m. on FOX31.