Broncos ‘fully anticipate playing an uninterrupted schedule’

The Denver Broncos take the field against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High on September 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR)– In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Denver Broncos ticketing department announced Thursday that the Broncos “fully anticipate playing an uninterrupted scheduled.”

The ticketing department sent a letter to season ticket holders saying, “When the time is right, we will welcome our players back to UCHealth Training Center and see all of you again at Empower Field at Mile High.

The ticketing department said that if any game is canceled or played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, refunds will be given.