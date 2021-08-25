 

Broncos fans weigh in on Bridgewater as starting QB. What do you think?

Denver Broncos

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Broncos Country is weighing in on the team’s new quarterback.

On Wednesday, Denver announced Teddy Bridgewater as its top signal-caller.

The Carolina Panthers traded Bridgewater to the Broncos for a sixth-round draft pick. He had been in competition with Drew Lock for weeks until the decision came down.

Over at Empower Field at Mile High, one life-long fan says it was the right decision.

“I’m excited,” she says. “I hate to leave Drew (Lock) behind, but we’re real excited!”

The owner of SportsFan, in North Denver, said it may be until October before official Teddy Bridgewater Jerseys are in stock.

A handful of Drew Lock No. 3 Jerseys were spotted on the rack.

The Broncos face the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night for their final preseason game. Empower Field at Mile High will be at full capacity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Denver Broncos News

Orange & Blue Report

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories