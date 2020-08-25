Broncos fans in the stands? NFL lets home teams decide

The Denver Broncos take the field against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High on September 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos will not have any fans in the stands at Empower Field at Mile High when they face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, but Week 2 in Pittsburgh could be a different story as the Steelers are hopeful to fill some seats at Heinz Field.

The NFL has not developed a league-wide policy. Instead, it is allowing each team to create its own policy in conjunction with local health officials. Different policies for different stadiums raises a question of competitive balance this season.

“I really don’t give a damn about that,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said on a Zoom conference call when asked about if the lack of consistency. “If we can play in a stadium that’s full, half full, a third full, home or away, we’re happy. That shows progress with the COVID. Otherwise, I personally don’t care other than I would like to see fans.”

As of Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs have announced that they can have fans attend Week 1 games, filling between 20% and 25% of the stadiums.

The Broncos haven’t announced any plans for fans past the first week.