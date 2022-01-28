Broncos fans give coach Hackett advice

DENVER (KDVR) — It may be cold now but Empower Field at Mile High hopefully will be heating up with brand new head coach Nathaniel Hackett at the helm. That is according to Denver Broncos fans.

If there is one thing football fans have in common is they have an opinion on teams, how they play, and how head coaches coach.

We went to the south side parking lot at Empower Field at Mile High, just outside of the team store, to give Broncos Nation fans an opportunity to give some advice to coach Hackett.

What friendly advice did Broncos fans offer up to the new coach coming in?

One fan said to “draft a quarterback.” Another suggested, ”Just make sure you use your talent up, you know, your best players.“ And a position-concerned fan said, ”You got Aaron Rodgers on the market, Aaron Rodgers is on the market.“

John and Terri Fellwock of Westminster just finished paying for this season’s tickets, and one thing is for sure, ”We are tired of losing,” John said.

Fellwock cut to the chase with a common theme, draft a quarterback. Anyone in particular?

“I don’t know what is going on up with the draft but play the new guy until he has more experience,“ Fellwock said.

The Fellwocks paid $1,500 for this season’s tickets, which is not bad. ”Not if you’re paying,” Fellwock said.