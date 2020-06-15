Broncos, Fanduel announce multi-year partnership

DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, the Denver Broncos and FanDuel Group announced a multi-year partnership, making FanDuel a sports betting partner and an official daily fantasy partner of the Broncos.

“FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans,” Denver Broncos Chief Commercial Officer Mac Freeman said. “The ways they smartly reach people through engaging and entertaining content is in line with the Broncos’ innovative thinking when connecting with our fans.

This is the first sports betting partnership announced for an NFL team since the National Football League opened the category in May 2020.

FanDuel will now have access to official Broncos marks and logos, as well as access to marketing assets, ranging from in-stadium signage to radio, television and digital advertising.

Additionally, FanDuel and the Broncos will offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences and offers for FanDuel customers.

“Colorado is home to a passionate sports fan base and independent spirit, and, together with the Broncos, we’re going to take the fan experience in Colorado to the next level,” FanDuel Group CMO Mike Raffensperger said. “With the NFL season just around the corner, partnering with an innovative organization like the Denver Broncos allows us to offer engaging fan experiences both inside and outside the stadium and access to unique betting promotions and content.”