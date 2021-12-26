Broncos face Raiders with both teams on playoff bubble

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP/KDVR) — Drew Lock is preparing for his first — and maybe final — start of 2021 for the Denver Broncos.

Coach Vic Fangio ruled out starter Teddy Bridgewater, who has a concussion, for today’s game against the Raiders but said it’s possible he’ll return next week against the Chargers if he’s medically cleared.

Both the Broncos and Raiders are 7-7 and likely have to win to have a shot at the playoffs.

Even with his NFL future hanging in the balance, Lock said the only thing he thinks he has to prove Sunday is “that we can go out and win this game, not for me, but for this team.”

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. MT.

Live Game Updates Get complete coverage of the Denver Broncos all season long on the Orange & Blue Report.