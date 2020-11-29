Broncos elevate WR Hinton to roster as COVID-19 replacement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos on Sunday elevated wide receiver Kendall Hinton to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement for the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Broncos quarterbacks Drew Lock and Brett Rypien along with practice squad quarterback Blake Bortles will be placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Sunday in corresponding transactions. Per the NFL’s 2020 COVID-19 rules, teams are allowed to elevate players from their practice squad to replace a player who is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list in addition to two standard practice squad elevations.

Hinton is a rookie from Wake Forest University who spent all of training camp with Denver after joining the team as a college free-agent signee. He was waived at roster cutdowns on Sept. 5 and re-joined the club as a practice-squad signee on Nov. 4.

Hinton appeared in 34 games (16 starts – 11 at WR; 5 at QB) at Wake Forest, beginning his collegiate career as a quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver ahead of his redshirt senior season in 2019. In his final campaign with the Demon Deacons, Hinton posted 73 receptions for 1,001 yards (13.7 avg.) with four touchdowns.

As a quarterback, Hinton completed 133-of-253 passes (52.6 pct.) for 1,504 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions (107.4 rtg). He also rushed for 1,059 yards with 12 touchdowns on 188 carries (4.7 avg.) in college.